Larry Thomas Wier 1936-2020 Larry Thomas Wier died Oct. 30, 2020 at his home in Roy, WA. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. Larry was born Dec. 8, 1936 in Cheyenne, WY to Herbert and Sylvia Wier. He spent his childhood in Cheyenne, WY. It has been said that as a child he broke numerous bicycles by launching off jumps and as a teenager he would drive his pickup truck across the frozen reservoir doing 360's. Larry was an avid HAM radio operator for as long as anyone can remember. The impressive antenna array he built allowed him to speak to people all over the world. Larry was an electrical engineer and spent his career working for Boeing. Larry was married to his wife, Louise, in 1956. They spent 63 years together spending the majority of their adult lives in Bellevue, WA and Roy, WA. Larry is predeceased by Louise Wier (wife), Larry R. Wier (son), and Barbara Loudon (sister). He is survived by Michael Wier (son), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. His remains will be buried at the Burden Cemetery in Burden, KS with his wife.