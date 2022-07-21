DONNA MAE WILCOX 1925-2022 Donna Mae Wilcox, 97, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Platte County Legacy Home in Wheatland, Wyoming. Donna Wilcox was born on Saturday, March 28, 1925 in Haxtun, Colorado the daughter of Knowles Ira and Nellie Caroline (Reuter) Anderson. Donna married Robert G. "Bob" Wilcox on May 2, 1945 in Brush, Colorado and to this union four children were born, Doug, Roger, Bonnie, and Don. Donna raised her four children in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bob and Donna moved to Wheatland in 1971 and opened the Daylight Donut Shop in 1976. After they retired, they became snowbirds and traveled in their motorhome for years. Some of her hobbies included history, archeology, and several crafts. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wheatland. She is survived by her children, Doug (Gwen) Wilcox of Eaton, Colorado, Bonnie (Lanney) Ross of Cheyenne, and Don Wilcox of Wheatland; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Donna was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Wilcox on October 28, 2003; son, Roger Wilcox; two sisters; and two brothers. A private family service will be held at a later date. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
