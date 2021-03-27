1946-2021 Robert Wilcox, 74, of Cheyenne died March 18. He passed peacefully with his family present. Private services will be held at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. To view Bob's full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas east of the I-25 corridor, including Niobrara, PLatte, Goshen, Laramie, Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Lusk, and Torrington. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
