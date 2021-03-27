Robert Wilcox
1946-2021 Robert Wilcox, 74, of Cheyenne died March 18. He passed peacefully with his family present. Private services will be held at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. To view Bob's full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

