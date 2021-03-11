Wilma June Wilcoxson 1931-2021 Wilma June Wilcoxson, 89, passed away on March 3, 2021 at the Saratoga Care Center in Saratoga, Wyoming. Wilma was born on June 5, 1931 in Durango, Colorado. Wilma loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She worked at various jobs through her life and working was important to her. She worked for many years for the United States Post Office. During her working years, she also volunteered for Cheyenne Frontier Days and the American Cancer Society. Wilma was very politically motivated. She also loved to knit and sew. Wilma is survived by her grandson, Dylan Wilcoxson; brother Donald (Judy) Stone of Paradise, California and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband Max; three children Sterling (Stretch), Steven, and Skylar, as well as her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on (date of celebration) at the American Legion Post 54, Saratoga, Wyoming at (time of celebration). Cremation is under the care of Jacoby Funeral Home in Rawlins, Wyoming. Condolences can be made on-line at www.jacobycares.com.