John Gardner Wilen 1941-2022 John Wilen Lenoir - John Gardner Wilen, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on July 8, 1941 to the late John E. Wilen and Mildred Gardner Wilen. He was married to Madelyn Cowan Wilen of the residence for 56 years. John retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. During this time, he received the Bronze Star, Air Force Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He later worked for 21 years at Labat as a Project Manager for Military Environmental Records. John graduated from the University of Wichita with a Bachelor of Music Education; Ball State University with a Master of Arts; University of Nebraska with a Master of Science; and he became a Master Gardener in 2017. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Candace W. McLean and husband, Daniel "Dennis" McLean, IV; grandchildren, Daniel McLean, V and wife, Celeste; Zachary McLean and wife, Natelie; and Shayla-Grace McLean; great-grandchildren, Flora, Fauna and Fergus; brother, Michael Wilen and wife, Christine of Sterling, IL; two nieces and their families; and brother-in-law, Donald Cowan of Rockledge, FL. The memorial service for John will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Wilen family.
