Melvyn Wilkenfeld 1943-2021 Mel Wilkenfeld, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on August 29, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born March 2,1943 in Brooklyn, New York. Mel was a Chemical Engineer who most recently worked at the Frontier Refinery as the Environmental and Safety Manager. In the past, he lived in Louisiana, both Lafayette and Baton Rouge, and loved all things Cajun. He served as a set designer for the Baton Rouge Little Theater, and even got to help with a set of a movie. He loved taking walks, hiking, working in his garden, and spending time with his favorite waitresses at all the terrific local restaurants. He took great joy in his family and friends, and was always ready with a joke because of his terrific sense of humor. Mel was a proud graduate of Stuyvesant High and New York University. Mel is survived by his husband, Kevin Herman. He is also survived by his family in Austin, Texas - daughter, Missi Patterson; son-in-law, Justin Patterson; and granddaughters, Emelia Rose and Chloe Eliza Patterson. In addition, he was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Wilkenfeld; his sister, Lynda Wilkenfeld Feuchtbaum; and his parents, Sidney and Betty Wilkenfeld. With his family spread far and wide, there will be no service at this time to keep people from having to travel. Because of his love for Louisiana, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of the hurricane relief organizations helping people through hurricane Ida. Find one here: https://volunteerlouisiana.gov/donate.