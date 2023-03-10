Sharon Willard 1948-2023 Sharon Willard, 74, of Liberty, NC passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A native of Burwell, NE, she was the wife of 57 years to Clayton Willard, who survives and the daughter of Robert "Buck" Simpson and Helen Cronk Wyatt, both deceased. She was a retired manager of The Pantry Convenience Store. In addition to her husband of their home, survivors include her children, David Willard and wife Kim of Washington, Clayton Willard and wife Jessica of Liberty, Carissa Bell and husband Jimmy of Liberty, and Dean Willard and wife Kelli of High Point; 14 grandchildren, Josh Horton (Alaina), Matthew Lohman, Kylie Hayes (Justin), Ashley Allman (Emery), Heather Ferndon, Zayne Willard, Dustin Willard, Katelyn Willard, Leah Rachelle, Dakota Willard, Dalton Willard, Alister Willard, Bryce Martinez, and Ryan Martinez; 20 great grandchildren; and four siblings, Bobbie Huffman of Kearney, NE, Mike Simpson of Liberty, Rick Simpson (Sherri) of Cheyenne, WY, and Shawne Metzler (Brian) of Cheyenne, WY. She was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Sharon was remembered by her family as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. There will be no service per Sharon's request. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
