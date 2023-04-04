John Joseph Willett 1956-John "Johnny" Willett 66, joined Our Lord and his parents Bob and Marty Willett in Heaven, March 26, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Johnny was born October 29, 1956 in Cheyenne. He enjoyed hiking, boating, the Arizona sunsets, rock hounding with his family and riding his Harley. He was a heavy equipment operator most of his life, following in the family trade. He is survived by his three children, Christy Bussard (Tony), Joshua "JD" Willett, and Amanda Ziemer (Steve). Ten grandchildren, Tina Bussard, Kristy Henry, Zimitrius Willett, Kia Cunningham, Lastin Cunningham, Meranda Green (Braydon), Theandra Lemons, Kyle Lemons, Xavier Ziemer, and Zandelasia Ziemer. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, two brothers, Andrew (Lari) Willett, Bobby (Terry) Willett and two sisters, Diana (Sean) McNamara, and Laura Willett Cooper, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Johnny was preceded in death my his parents, Bob & Marty Willett, brother-in-law James Cooper and one grandson Jonathan Willett. Johnny elected to donate his remains to Science Care of Arizona for cancer research. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. 2023
