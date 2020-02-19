William Cowley

William R. “Bill” Cowley, 84, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 14 at Davis Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Cheyenne, a son of the late Thomas C. and Dorothy M. (McCarty) Cowley.
Bill retired from Mountain Bell/US West in 1995 as the manager of Buildings and Real Estate after 25 years of faithful service. He was a third-generation brick mason, and was particularly proud of his family’s work on numerous Cheyenne buildings including The Albany Restaurant, the Masonic Temple and the Cheyenne Airfield Fountain on Eighth Avenue.
A lifelong resident of Cheyenne, Bill volunteered for more than 40 years for Cheyenne Frontier Days and was a proud member of HEELS. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors where he had a passion for planting trees. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend, and will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Tracy (Robert) Aylward, and son, Scott (Maria) Cowley, and their mother, Lynette Martens; son, Jeff (Mandy) Cowley and son, Craig (Heather) Cowley; sister, Pat (Ed) Smith; and grandchildren, Ashley, Alissa, Garret, Blane, Roree, Braxton, Jaidyn and Hagen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Cowley.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made the CFD Scholarship or the Crisis Fund.
