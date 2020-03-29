William Sherman

William “Bill” Ferdinand Sherman, 91, died March 20 in Windsor, Colo.
William was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Burns to John Dallas Sherman and Ida Mae Keenan. He graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1946.
He was drafted and served for two years in the Korean War; U.S. Army. He graduated with a B.S. in geological science from the University of Wyoming in 1956. There, he met and married his wife of almost 60 years, Janet Mae Robertson. They had four children: Lynn, John, Anthony (who died at birth) and William Gregory.
Bill worked as a petroleum geologist for Atlantic Richfield before going to work as a geologist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Cheyenne in 1957. He established and developed the Engineering Geology Branch of WYDOT and served as chief engineering geologist for 20 years. He retired after 30-plus years of service with WYDOT.
After retiring, he served as a geotechnical consultant on several projects throughout Wyoming. He was a member of the Geological Society of America, Association of Engineering Geologists and the Wyoming Engineering Society. He served as chairman of the Steering Committee of both the Northwest Geotechnical group and the National Highway Geology Symposium. He also served as chairman of the Wyoming Board of Registration of Professional Geologists.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Holy Trinity Parish Council. In retirement, Bill and Janet spent several years at their home in Casa Grande, Ariz., where Bill taught a class in geology at Central Arizona College. He also served as a volunteer to prepare income tax returns.
Bill and Janet loved to explore the world and traveled to over 15 different countries. They moved to Windsor in 2014. Bill loved to spend time with his family and was known for his teasing and humorous shenanigans.
Bill is survived by three children, Lynn Vosler (Scott) of Windsor, John Sherman of Cheyenne and Greg Sherman (Paula) of Rochester, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Leah Alyward of Windsor, Austin Vosler of Longmont, Colo., Kylie Vosler of Phoenix, Ariz., Marjorie Sherman Dupuis (Justin) of Madison, Wis., Will Sherman of Rochester, Minn., Paul (Andee) Sherman of Minneapolis, Minn., and Katherine Sherman of St. Louis Park, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet; both parents; brothers, Edgar, Lewis, John and Don; sisters, Mary Kathryn and Marguarite; baby boy, Anthony; and granddaughter, Erin Alyward.
Donations can be made in Bill’s name to the University of Wyoming Department of Geology and Geophysics at http://www.uwyo.edu/geolgeophys/alumni/ support.html.
There will be a celebration of life Aug. 22 in Cheyenne. Look for details at https://tinyurl.com/BillSherman.
