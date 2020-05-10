William “Bill” Trimpl, 90, passed away the morning of April 17 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness after a brief illness.
Bill was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Peoria, Ill., to Don Loren and William Trimpl Sr., and was the oldest of four children.
Bill was a log home builder in Cheyenne for many years before retiring.
While serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in two wars, World War II and the Korean War.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Sandra L. Grant (Pat); a brother, Robert Trimpl; a sister, Shirley Fitch; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Vivian J. Trimpl; and an infant son, Patrick.
Cremation has taken place.
Funeral services will be in Fort Dodge, Iowa, at a later date.
