Barbara (Woolsey) Williams 1932-2022 Barbara Ann (Woolsey) Williams, 90 of Cheyenne went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. She was born April 21, 1932, and lived in Cheyenne her entire life. Her grandparents, Christian and Bertholine Christensen immigrated to the US from Denmark and started the Plains Dairy in north Cheyenne where she lived as a child when her father took over the dairy. Barbara and her husband, Billy Williams were high school sweethearts at Cheyenne High School and married following graduation on September 8, 1950. She was a loving wife and mother of five children. Although that is what she would want to be known for, she also worked outside of the home in various jobs to help support her family; Marietta's Arts and Crafts, Memorial Hospital, Hobbs Elementary School, and she even drove an escort vehicle for Billy when he was a truck driver. She loved music and taught piano lessons for many years in addition to playing the accordion. Barbara and Billy loved square dancing and polka dancing, and because of this, she seldom missed watching Molly B's Polka Party on a Saturday night. Her friends and family will always remember her for giving the world's best hugs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; parents, Kenneth and Kristine Woolsey; brother, George Woolsey; sister, Lena Wulf; daughter, Cynthia McGeehee; and a grandson, Stephen Knox. She is survived by her children, Janet DeGroat, David (Wendy) Williams of Warrenton Virginia, Cheryl Porter, Sharon (Al) Auzqui; grandchildren, Edward (Erin) Miller of Emsworth Pennsylvania, Robert (Katie) DeGroat of Moses Lake Washington, April (Mike) Matthie, Malissa DeGroat of Anchorage Alaska, Tommy (Jennifer) Porter of LaGrange Wyoming, Stephanie (Greg) Trujillo, Joseph (Shannon) Williams of Shelton Washington, Jennifer (Fred) Pillivant, Becky Bracewell of Warrenton Virginia, and 23 great grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Grandma Great. She was a member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church. She loved crafting, sewing and making quilts and was a member of the Archer Friendly Club, Applique Club and S & B Club. A Viewing will be Thursday, September 1, from 10-4:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, September 2, at 2 pm at the Northwoods Presbyterian Church, 4723 Griffith Avenue. Friends who wish may contribute to Northwoods Presbyterian Church or Urban Redemption Chicago at P. O. Box 803466 Chicago IL 60680
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.