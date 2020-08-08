Danna M. Williams 1942-2020 Danna M. Williams, 78, of Cheyenne passed away August 1, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born July 17, 1942 in Lyons, Colorado to James and Dorothy Bird. She married Donald Williams on December 19, 1959 in Cheyenne. She retired from the State of Wyoming. She stayed active with the coffee group, quilter's crew, LCCC Swimming class, Pinochle group and Bunco group. She is survived by three daughters, Jenny Williams of Cheyenne. WY, Linda Scharwath (Ronald) of New Orleans, LA and Patricia Mason (Roger) of Crestwood, KY; seven grandchildren, Alisa Grooms (Robert), Robert Scharwath (Ashlyn), Jeffrey Sutter (Erin), Matthew Scharwath (Hannah), Connor Mason, Tyler Mason, and Ruby Mason; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Garrett, Lincoln, Wyatt, Colby, MacKensie, Drake and Cole; and sister, Janice Drew of Riverside, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Bird; husband, Donald Williams; and siblings, James Bird, Glenna Ehlers and Marian Mervis. Services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Davis Hospice Center, who provided her loving care. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Petition opposing LCSD1's 4x4 learning plan gains traction online
- LCSD1 trustees approve reopening plan, weigh 4X4 high school schedule
- Let's put the COVID-19 numbers in perspective, shall we?
- Wyoming housing prices rising at recent record rate, with low supply for cheaper homes
- Active coronavirus cases drop by 34 with 70 recoveries Tuesday
- Cheyenne teen killed in Wednesday crash on County Road 120
- Active Wyoming coronavirus cases move down again
- Active COVID-19 cases stay at 575 in Wyoming
- Laramie County mill levies stay level, property valuation increases
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.