Fanny Lucille Williams 1932-2020 Fanny Lucille Williams was called to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She had suffered with Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years and succumbed to a major Stroke. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eugene Leon Williams. They leave behind 4 children, James, Roy, Sally and Cindy; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Lucille and Leon were avid Square Dancers for many, many years, and enjoyed traveling to Arizona and Nevada in later years. A family gathering will take place at the Saratoga Cemetery Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020. Go to www.montgomerystryker to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Mullen Fire burns more than 18,000 acres in a little more than 24 hours
- Prairie Wind Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, no quarantine ordered
- COMEA shelter to expand next door, allowing families their own space
- Active coronavirus cases top 900 statewide Friday in Wyoming
- Mullen Fire grows during critical weather conditions
- Cheyenne teenager makes history as Wyoming’s first female Eagle Scout
- Mullen Fire explodes to more than 68,000 acres
- East High student tests positive for COVID-19, 14 students quarantined
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming jump by 128, top 1,000 for first time
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.