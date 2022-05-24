Harry Ridgway Williams 1942-2022 A funeral service for Harry Ridgway Williams Jr., 79, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Casey Schroeder officiating. Harry Williams passed away peacefully at the Legacy Home in Wheatland, in the afternoon of Saturday, January 22, 2022. Harry was born on Thursday, July 9, 1942 in Newcastle, Wyoming the son of Harry Ridgway and Catherine (Brennan) Williams Sr. He was their youngest son. He attended Central High School playing football and wrestling. He lived in Scottsbluff and Sutherland, Nebraska and Cheyenne and Wheatland, Wyoming, working as a civil engineer. Harry worked various civil engineering jobs throughout his life, retiring from the Wyoming Department of Transportation as Resident Engineer after 40 years in Wheatland. Harry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy Dalene Williams; children, Julie (Dean) Warwick, Mike (Donnita) Williams, and Cathy Ernste; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jane Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas; son, Dan; mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a step daughter. A memorial to the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
