Wilma A. (Pierce) Williamson 1926-2020 Wilma, 94, died November 19, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born July 18, 1926 in WaKeeney, Kansas to Jourdan F. and Myrtle Myra (Moye) Pierce and had lived here since 1946. She married Norman J. Williamson on June 14, 1949. She retired from NAPA Genuine Parts where she was the bookkeeper. She loved painting ceramics and gifted many with her creations. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She is survived by sons Rick (Diana) of Cheyenne and Randy (Kathy) of Laramie; grandson Mark (Christina); great-granddaughter Cora; 4 step-grandchildren, numerous step-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 59 years, Norman; her parents; sisters, Hazel Jamison, Opal Johnston, Gladys Mattke, Mildred McColl, and Myrtle McColl; brother Orville Pierce. Services will be November 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky. The family appreciates all the caring staff at Life Care Center.
Service information
Nov 27
Memorial Service
Friday, November 27, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East 19th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
