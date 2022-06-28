CW4 Robert D. Willson Jr.

 

1938-2022 CW4 Robert D. Willson Jr., 84, of Cheyenne died June 26. He was born January 24, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio. To send the family condolences visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

