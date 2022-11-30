Daniel J. "Dan" Wilson 1956-2022 Daniel J. "Dan" Wilson, 66, of Cheyenne, passed away on Monday, November 28th surrounded by his family at his side. Despite recent health issues, Dan always had a smile on his face and stayed strong until the end. Friends and family who knew him best would describe him as one of the strongest men/cowboys that they ever knew. Dan was born on March 27, 1956 in Cheyenne to Gene and Fran Wilson. He was the fifth of nine children, child #5, son #2, as his mother would describe. Dan began working at an early age, and epitomized an honest days work. Dan worked for many ranches as a ranch hand, employed with the City of Cheyenne for 25 years only to take a vacation day to do "day" work for friends' ranches, and worked as a foreman at the Lummis Ranch for 13 years after his retirement from the City. You always knew where you stood with Dan. He counted his age by friends not years and simply said "you are welcome at my campfire anytime." Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Wilson; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Tracy Wilson; grandson, Dakota Wilson (Natalie); granddaughter, Chyann Todd (Brandon); great grandchildren, Kinzley Wilson and Braylen Todd; brothers, Tim Wilson (Lori), Tom Wilson (Ronda), and Bob Wilson; sisters, Connie Janney (Rod), Lorraine Quarberg, Mary Cordova, and Virginia Harris (Brian); sister-in-law, Valdonna Zeman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends galore. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Fran Wilson; parents-in-law, Edward and Betty Zeman; and brother-in-law, Deloyd Quarberg. A celebration of his life and open house will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11-3, at T-Joes Steakhouse and Saloon, 12700 I-80 Service Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or the Davis Hospice Center.