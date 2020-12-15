Donna Jean Wilson 1935-2020 Donna Jean (Hofferber) Wilson, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020 at Aspen Winds Assisted Living facility in Cheyenne. Donna was born April 14, 1935 in Cheyenne, a daughter of Katherine and George Hofferber. Donna's German parents immigrated from Franc, Russia in 1912. Her family's history was important to her. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1953 and also studied at the University of Wyoming where she belonged to the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. It was there that she met her husband, Jim Wilson, and they were married on July 2, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne. Their married life was spent on the family ranch in Glendo. She loved the ranch, the scenery, the wildlife and the baby calves. She never tired of her weekly tour up the Horseshoe Valley and its view of Laramie Peak. Donna's entire family was very important to her. She was a devoted and loving mother, a great cook and an immaculate housekeeper. Her artistic abilities were numerous. Her flower gardens were beautiful and her dried flower arrangements were professional as were her oil and water color paintings. She loved her church and she loved getting together with old friends. Her Cheyenne High School reunions were of great importance to her. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Jim Wilson; three children, Shelley (Mark) Cain of Huntley, MT, Kerry (Doug) Quinn of Cheyenne, and Britt (Elizabeth) Wilson of Glendo, WY; sister, Betty Carlson of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren, Krystle, Taylor, Garret and Casey; and three great-grandchildren, Theo, Teagan, and Oliver. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Marge Wilson. A memorial service will be held for Donna at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
