Margaret "Margy" Ann Wilson 1934-2020 Margaret Ann "Margy" Wilson of Sarasota, Florida died August 26, 2020, she was 85. She was born in Cheyenne, October 26, 1934 to Fred G. "Beanie" and Isabel "Sugar" (Wilkinson] Hirsig. Margy was a 3rdgeneration of two longtime Laramie County, Wyoming ranching families dating back to 1889. The Hirsig families were Cheyenne area cattle ranchers, participants in the first Cheyenne Frontier Days, and remaining volunteers to this date. The Wilkinson families were sheep ranchers in the Pine Bluffs area. Members of Sugar's family were active in all rodeo events around the country. Margy was a true Cowgirl in her early years, driving a team of horses to feed the cattle before driving herself and brother to the Farthing School at Iron Mountain, WY. She was familiar with every aspect of ranching and worked outside in all seasons. In her later years, she longed to return "home" to the Hirsig Ranch in Iron Mountain which was always close to her heart. Margy was always ambitious! She worked at Merritt's Western Store during high school, attended Monticello Woman's college in Illinois and then returned to Wyoming where she earned an accounting degree from the University of Wyoming in 1956. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She also met her first husband, C.E. "Butch" Wilson Jr, at UW where he played football and both were in the Rodeo Club. Previously, she spent time helping in the CFD Arena with her dad who was the Arena Director. In 1953 she was named CFD's Lady-in-Waiting and became Miss Frontier in 1954. After graduating college and while caring for her family, Margy owned and operated the Two Bar Bowl for over 20 years. She learned to pay bridge on the train when she traveled to college in Illinois, which turned into her passion for duplicate bridge; earning her the status of Gold Life Master. Her love of travel led her to many countries and remote places over a period of years. Eventually she longed for warmer climates and moved to the Big Island of Hawaii in the early 1990s where she owned a coffee/macadamia nut farm in Captain Cook. She became involved in the Kona Historical Society where she met a group of Paniolos and found out they participated and won several events at CFD. She established a connection between these Hawaiian Cowboys and Cheyenne Frontier Days. Margy participated in, and was honored at their 2008 Waioamina celebration in Waimea, HI. The following year she hosted a small group in Cheyenne during the CFD celebration. This established Cheyenne and Waimea as "Sister Cities". She returned to Cheyenne and during a winter in Mesa, Arizona she met her devoted and loving husband Harry. They had a wonderful life together, playing bridge, traveling and enjoying Florida. Margy was a member of many organizations inculding the Woman's Civic League, Cheyenne Country Club, Friendship Force Travel Club, and The Cowgirls of the West Museum. She was and volunteer at Salvation Army, serving meals on holidays, and also for Special friends where she mentored at risk kids in her home once a week. Margy is survived by her husband, Harry Meyer, Sarasota, Fl. Daughters, Lee Ann Wilson, Dee Ann Wilson and grandson, Mardee Kai Urban; brother Buddy Hirsig and his wife Glenna; nephew, Tom Hirsig (Debbie) and niece, Debby K. Hirsig; one great nephew, JT; two great nieces Jordan and Justene. Services or Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to The Cowgirls of the West Museum or CFD Old West museum, both located in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
