...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Scottie A. (Brooks) Wilson 1940-2021 Scottie A. (Brooks) Wilson, age 80, formerly of Morristown, TN, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home in Cheyenne, WY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. (MeMe) Wilson, her parents, and multiple siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Melissa Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, two brothers, Don and Randall Brooks, and multiple nieces and nephews. Scottie, Ernest, and David were the prior owners of Wilson Funeral Home located in Bulls Gap, TN. For many years she also was the owner of Mary's Beauty Shop in Morristown, TN. Scottie was an avid fan of crafting, sewing, reading and gospel music. She played piano at church as well as countless funeral and memorial services. Her kind, simple and gentle nature was her greatest gift to all who knew her. Her faith, an inspiration to both family and friends, her servants' heart and unconditional love, a legacy to be cherished. A private memorial service is being planned on the family's ranch in Cheyenne, WY with a memorial service later in Morristown, TN. Arrangements are being handled by Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
To plant a tree in memory of Scottie Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.