Scottie A. (Brooks) Wilson 1940-2021 Scottie A. (Brooks) Wilson, age 80, formerly of Morristown, TN, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home in Cheyenne, WY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. (MeMe) Wilson, her parents, and multiple siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Melissa Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, two brothers, Don and Randall Brooks, and multiple nieces and nephews. Scottie, Ernest, and David were the prior owners of Wilson Funeral Home located in Bulls Gap, TN. For many years she also was the owner of Mary's Beauty Shop in Morristown, TN. Scottie was an avid fan of crafting, sewing, reading and gospel music. She played piano at church as well as countless funeral and memorial services. Her kind, simple and gentle nature was her greatest gift to all who knew her. Her faith, an inspiration to both family and friends, her servants' heart and unconditional love, a legacy to be cherished. A private memorial service is being planned on the family's ranch in Cheyenne, WY with a memorial service later in Morristown, TN. Arrangements are being handled by Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

