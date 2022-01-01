Margaret A. Wilt

 

1947-2021 Margaret A. Wilt, 74, of Cheyenne died December 27. At Davis Hospice Center. She was born April 20, 1947, in Saint Ignatius, Montana. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

