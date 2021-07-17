Glee (Harrison) Wininger 1925-2021 Glee Wininger passed away in Cheyenne, WY on July 14, 2021. Born November 11, 1925, to Edgar and Lillie Harrison in Oklahoma, she spent her childhood in the Johnstown, CO area and graduated from high school in Pierce, CO. She married Clifford "Jack" Wininger on Aug 23, 1946, in St. Francis, KS. The couple moved to Cheyenne that same year and she resided in Cheyenne the remainder of her life. They had seven children: Iris Kay Brown, Susan Hermann, Jack Wininger, Vickie Albert all of Cheyenne, WY ; William (Bill) Wininger of Lawrence, KS, Richard Wininger of Florence, SC and Steven Wininger, deceased. Over the years they welcomed many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to the family. During WWII, Glee worked in Cheyenne modifying B 17 planes at the Boeing Modification Plant. After her children were of school age, she worked for 26 years as a cook in the Laramie County School District #1 kitchens, retiring in 1991. After retirement, Glee enjoyed crocheting, word search books, playing bingo and spending time with her friends and family. She thoroughly enjoyed Cheyenne Frontier Days, especially the chuck wagon races. Glee also enjoyed traveling and ventured to many states, including CA, WA, OK, SC, NV and even made a trip to Canada. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxillary 4343, Cooties Pup Tent No 1, RSVP and AARP. Visitation will be held 9am-4pm on Monday, July 19th at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chaple of the Chimes. Funeral services are Tuesday, July 20th at 2pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chaple of the Chimes, grave side services at Memorial Gardens to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Needs Inc., Food Pantry in Glee's name.
