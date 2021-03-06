Robert Frank Wink, Jr.

 

1965-2021 Robert Frank Wink, Jr., 56, of Cheyenne died March 1. In his home with family. He was born Jan. 30, 1965, in Sands, Michigan. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

