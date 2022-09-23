Dallas G Winter 1946-2022 Dallas G Winter, age 76, of Cheyenne, died September 17. He proudly served his Country for 26 years in military service combined with US Army and then Wyoming Army Guard in the 1022" Med DET. His duty tours included Germany, Texas, Korea and Kuwait (Desert Shield/Desert Storm). He attended Cannon Aeronautical School in Cheyenne and earned his certificate in Powerplant and Airframe. He worked at Logan Avenue Texaco as auto mechanic for several years, then his career shifted. His certificate allowed him a step up with the WY Guard and keeping Huey's in the air and also fixed wing aircraft. After his retirement from the military in 1996, he worked at Great Lakes Aviation for 10 years. Always a mechanic, just with a different uniform and more specialized tools! He instilled in his family the importance of his values: respect for our flag, integrity, honesty and standing by your words. He impressed it was important to share fun time: camping, fishing. water skiing, hunting, impressing gun safety always then accurate markmanship. He continued teaching them his own life lessons learned by saying "leave any area cleaner than you found it" Private family services will be at Cheyenne National Cemetery on Friday, September 23, at 10:00 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Winter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.