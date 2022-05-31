Laurie Lee (Johnson) Winters 1958-2022 Laurie Lee (Johnson) Winters, 63, of Cheyenne passed away May 27, 2022. Laurie was born July 17, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Larry and Jane (VanValkenburg) Johnson. She married Greg Winters on December 30, 2003 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Laurie worked for many years as a Horticulturist. Laurie loved the great outdoors and enjoyed rock hunting, and Indian artifacts. She was very involved with the Red Desert area where she loved to spend time and had lobbied for the Red Desert Audubon Society. She was an accomplished artist who loved to draw and paint and was a member of the Cheyenne Artist Guild. Laurie also loved animals and will be greatly missed by her dog, Max. Laurie is survived by her husband, Greg Winters; son, Cade (Miwa) Bushnell of Tsukuba, Japan; brother, Stuwert Johnson of Thayne, Wyoming; cousin, Kim Wilkins of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nephews, Tyler Johnson of Ogden, Utah, Chase Johnson of Thayne, Wyoming; uncle and aunt, Joe and Mary Koritnik and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Larry Johnson and mother, Jane VanValkenburg; and brother, Scott Johnson. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Laurie Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.