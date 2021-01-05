Kristopher D. Wise

 

1977-2020 Kristopher D. Wise, 43, of Evanston died December 29. He was born on December 15, 1977 in Cheyenne. Private family viewing and cremation will take place. To send the family condolences and to view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kristopher Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus