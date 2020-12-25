Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.