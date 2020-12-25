Glenn Edward Witt Sr. 1929-2020 Glenn E. Witt Sr. of Cheyenne died Thursday December 17, 2020 from natural causes. He is survived by his daughter, JoAnne Witt Greene residing in Katy, Tx who he lived with for the past two years and son Glenn Witt Jr, residing in Gardnerville, NV. He is also survived by his younger sister, Clara Cahoon of Cheyenne. We love you and you are missed dad!

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Witt, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus