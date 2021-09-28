Patricia "Pat" Carol (Ravenhorst) Wolf 1949-2021 Patricia "Pat" Carol (Ravenhorst) Wolf passed away peacefully with family by her side September 26th, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY after a long battle with cancer. Patricia was born to Herman and Darlene (Peterson) Ravenhorst on April 12th, 1949. In Hollandale, MN. She worked at Family Vision Center with Dr. Alvan Albert for 22 years, and Destiny Church in the Clothes Closet for over 10 years. Pat was a Colorado Rockies fan, loved scrapbooking, quilting, sewing memory bears, baby blankets, purses, and spending time with her family. She was survived by her husband, Alan; daughters, Pamela (Bryan) Kilthau and SherryLynn (Doug) Barta; son, James (Melissa) Elliott; stepdaughters, Gennifer (Richard), Genel Wolf-Hesting (Micah) and Genette Wolf (Jacob Savageau); stepsons, Michael (Jennifer) McClintic and Justin McClintic; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Darlene, 2 children; grandson, Taylor Barta; and great-grandson, Brayden Kilthau. Services will be held at Destiny Church on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with reception to follow at Destiny Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com