Sheryl Wolken 1946-2020 Sheryl "Shari" Wolken, 74, of Cheyenne, formerly of Callaway, Nebraska, passed away August 12, 2020 due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Hope Floyd, and is survived by her children Paige Wolken (Scott Gamo) of Cheyenne, WY and Gabriel (Jane) Wolken of Fairbanks, AK; grandchildren, Ayden Gamo, and Anja and Bella Wolken. Shari was born July 9, 1946 in Beatrice, Nebraska and lived in several places around the world as a military dependent before returning to Nebraska. She was a passionate and dedicated educator who taught art and drama in Callaway Public Schools for more than 30 years, and served on the Callaway Hospital Board. Shari touched many lives. She was cherished and respected by her community. In 2019, Shari moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to be closer to family. The Shari Wolken Scholarship Fund for the Arts has been established for those wishing to make a memorial contribution. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/shari-wolken-scholarship-fund-for-the-arts. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. A future celebration of Shari's life will be planned by her family.
