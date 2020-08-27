Edna Luella Selbe Wood 1925-2020 Edna Luella Selbe Wood of Cheyenne, Wyoming died August 20, 2020 at Edgewood Aspen Wind at 95 years of age. She was born April 24, 1925 near Phillipsburg, Kansas. She was the second daughter born to John Carlyle and Cora Jane Reese Selbe. She attended country grade and high schools. She entered the five-year Nursing Program at Saint Marry College, Leavenworth, Kansas earning both a Nursing diploma from Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education in 1948. Later she earned a Master of Science in Health Education from Southern Illinois University in 1972. She married Elmer Leroy Wood on June 6, 1948 at the First Christian Church, Phillipsburg, Kansas with Rev. MacDonald officiating. They moved to Wyoming living in various towns. She worked at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie; Belle Fourche Hospital, Belle Fourche, South Dakota; and Memorial Hospital, Cheyenne. She started working for the Veteran's Administration Hospital Nursing Service in 1954 and retired in 1985. During her nursing career she served as President of the Wyoming League for Nurses 1962-1966; member of the Governor's Committee for Nurses in Wyoming 1960-1966; Chairman, Legislative Committee, Wyoming Nurses Association; member of Cheyenne Toastmistress Club; Chairman Wider Horizons Toastmistress Club; Chairman, Wider Horizons Toastmistress Club, Grand Junction, Colorado; member of the American Hospital Association for Health Manpower; member of consumer Planning Committee for University of Southern Illinois School of Medicine; member of Task Force for Continuing Education for Nurses in Kansas, 1980; adjunct member of faculty Fort Hays State University School of Nursing. Mrs. Wood co-authored two articles on Alzheimer's which were published. She was a charter member of Eta Kappa Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, National Honor Society for Nurses, Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. Mrs. Wood Received many awards during her chosen career. She was the recipient of the Director's Commendation for Superior Performance, Cheyenne, 1964; honorary recognition plaque Southern Illinois Nurses 1976; honorary plaque from Task Force for Continuing Education for Nurses in Kansas, 1982; Outstanding Volunteer Service plaque, American Red Cross, Kansas. 1983, 1989. She was listed in Who's Who of American Women in 1983 and 1984 and in the International Book of Honor in 1985. Mrs. Wood was a life member of the American Nurse Association; the American Association of Retired Persons; the National Association of Retired Federal Employees; member of the North Christian Church; a past member of Eta Kappa Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, National Honor Society of Nurses; past member of the Cheyenne Heritage Quilt Club; past member of Topeka, Kansas Genealogy Society and the Phillips Co., Kansas Genealogy; alumni member of University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, Kansas; Southern Illinois University and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. An avid student of genealogy for 60 years, she wrote seven books dealing with family history. Mrs. Wood enjoyed many avenues of fancywork - knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, and tatting. Along with reading, volunteer activities and helping others, she worked for the Laramie Co. Election Board several years, considering the activity a valuable learning experience. Mrs. Wood was the mother of three children. She was a Girl Scout leader for three years; a sponsor of Boy Scouts; a teacher in Sunday School for five years. Her interest in the children was constant and their welfare was a guiding and controlling factor in her life. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 51 years, Elmer Leroy Wood, on September 12, 1999; her parents, John Carlyle, and Cora Jane Reese Selbe; and her sister Hazel Ilene Selbe Tracy. She leaves to mourn her, her three children: two daughters - Carolyn Ann Wood Helling and her husband Robert; Wanda Lee Wood Harris and her husband, James; and a son - John Leslie Wood. Three grandchildren - James R. Harris III and his wife, Michelle; John Carlyle Harris; and Ryan Scott Helling. Three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth M. Harris, Anastasia M. Harris, and Victoria R. Harris, also sisters, Dona Minerva Irene Sutherland and Sarah Ann McKinley, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. At the request of the deceased no memorial service will be held. Internment was conducted in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Donation may be made to the charity of choice.
