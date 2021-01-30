Mary Kay Woodward 1925-2021 Mary Kay Woodward, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony's North, Hospice Care in Broomfield, Co. on Saturday, January 16th. Born November 27, 1925 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Stella Miller, her brother Clyde Miller, her daughter Vicki Kay Book, and her grandson Quentin Douglas Gysel. Mary Kay is survived by her son Gary Book (Dina) of Broomfield, grandchildren, Derek Book (Maggie), Brody Book (Gina), Stephanie Gysel, and Stacey Camargo (Gilbert), and her great grandchildren, Julia Book, Katrina Book, Annika Book, Chase Gysel, Dimitri Gysel, Avolon Gysel, Megan Barton (Cord), Kaitlyn Camargo and one great-great granddaughter, Whitlee Barton. Cremation has taken place and at this time, there will not be any services. The family is hoping to get together this summer.
