...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
1950-2021 Kent D. Woodworth, 71, of Cheyenne died October 30. Kent was born June 14, 1950 in Cheyenne. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. in the Schrader Reception Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
