Kent D. Woodworth

 

1950-2021 Kent D. Woodworth, 71, of Cheyenne died October 30. Kent was born June 14, 1950 in Cheyenne. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. in the Schrader Reception Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Woodworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus