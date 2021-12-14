Mark Earl Worthington

 

Mark Earl Worthington 1963-2021 Mark Worthington, 58, passed away in Fort Collins, CO after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born November 20, 1963, to Robert and Nancy Worthington in Sidney, OH. Mark loved traveling and sightseeing with his wife, Lieve of 34 years. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working and fixing up his 1972 Volkswagen Fastback. He is survived by his wife, Lieve Worthington of Cheyenne, WY, his father, Robert Worthington (Patricia) of Laramie, WY, his mother, Nancy Worthington of Cheyenne, WY, his brother, Michael Worthington (Charity) of Great Falls, MT, his daughter, Meghan Mayberry (Randi) of Casper, WY, his granddaughter Sophie, numerous nephews, extended family members, friends, and his crew at Menard's. There will be no services held at this time.

