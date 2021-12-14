...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Worthington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mark Earl Worthington 1963-2021 Mark Worthington, 58, passed away in Fort Collins, CO after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born November 20, 1963, to Robert and Nancy Worthington in Sidney, OH. Mark loved traveling and sightseeing with his wife, Lieve of 34 years. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, wood working and fixing up his 1972 Volkswagen Fastback. He is survived by his wife, Lieve Worthington of Cheyenne, WY, his father, Robert Worthington (Patricia) of Laramie, WY, his mother, Nancy Worthington of Cheyenne, WY, his brother, Michael Worthington (Charity) of Great Falls, MT, his daughter, Meghan Mayberry (Randi) of Casper, WY, his granddaughter Sophie, numerous nephews, extended family members, friends, and his crew at Menard's. There will be no services held at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Worthington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.