...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Foothills including Interstate
80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and Central Laramie County
including Interstate 25 around Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbra Worthy-Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Barbra Jean "Tootie" Worthy-Johnson 1948-2021 Barbara Jean "Tootie" Worthy-Johnson, 73, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 6, 1948 in Cheyenne. She was born on January 6, 1948 in Denver, Colorado. Tootie was an Ordained and Licensed Minister of the Gospel, a mother, and a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Sherri Lynn Taylor, Natalie Angelina Taylor, and Michael Anthony Taylor, all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Tevin Sexton Marque Taylor, Xavier Mack Taylor, Shalon Barbrial Rose Taylor, Taylisha Camay Taylor, Javion Divine Seals, Reial Tria Hill-Anderson, Sergio Dijon Taylor, Kaylena Diamond Taylor, Cyrus Michael Taylor, Tanisha Mya Taylor, and Michael Anthony Taylor, Jr.; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Kelsie Sanchez-Taylor, Testama Jireh Taylor, Nevaeh Taylor, Jayvion Anthony Taylor, Jr., Navon Noah Taylor, Donovan Keith Devier Foley, Deyshaun Logan Alfonzo Foley, Dakota Neyamiah Marie Foley, Odessy Angaline Faith Hill, Mickael Angelo Marshaun Anderson, Amari Marshaun Anderson, Sergio Jamal Taylor, Jr., Kehlani Marlayna McCray, Khalil Kobe McCray, and Ellianna Aliyah Coffman; and her siblings, Joseph Allen Taylor, Laura Ann Taylo-Jenkins, Lucinda Kay Taylor-Allred, Cathy Joe Taylor-Banks, and Edward Lee Taylor. Tootie was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Priest Johnson; father, James "Jimmy" Worthy, mother, Mabel Rose Sammon-Martinez-Taylor; stepfather, Joseph Allen Taylor; sister, Dorothy Sammon; brother, Michael Anthony Taylor,; great-grandchild, D'mare Elijah McCray; stepson, Mack Johnson, Jr.; stepdaughter, Jackie Johnson; stepson, Chris Johnson; daughter-in-law, Tanisha Brandy Doss-Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Terry Lee McIntyre-Taylor. Services will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 108 East 18th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001 with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
