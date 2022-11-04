...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Elvin L. Wrede 1942-2022 Elvin L. Wrede died peacefully on October 31, 2022, surrounded by family. Elvin was born in Denver, Colorado on October 17, 1942, to Lula and Neil Wrede and grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Elvin is preceded in death by his parents, Lula and Neil Wrede. Elvin is survived by his family, Patsy Wrede, Boyd (Brenda) Wrede, Dawn (Adam) Wright, Tammy (Mylon) Skala, Ty Wrede, Tess Wrede, Kierstyn Wallin, Emmalyn Wallin, Logan Wright, Tyler (Molly) Skala, Tiffany (Caleb) Hopkins, Trey Paul Skala, Leo Hopkins, Kathy (Joe) White, Becky Malott, Phyllis (Ron) Field, and Greg (Nancy) Wrede. Elvin loved life and lived it to the fullest. He took pride in everything he did, accomplished whatever he set out to, which was evident in the numerous awards he received, and worked hard so others did not have to. He had a sense of humor that followed him to the last days of his life, always wanting to make us smile. Through living and giving to our community, he touched the lives of many and will be missed. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, Contributions to the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club Youth Program, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Crisis Fund, or to the Davis Hospice Center would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.