Elvin L. Wrede 1942-2022 Elvin L. Wrede died peacefully on October 31, 2022, surrounded by family. Elvin was born in Denver, Colorado on October 17, 1942, to Lula and Neil Wrede and grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Elvin is preceded in death by his parents, Lula and Neil Wrede. Elvin is survived by his family, Patsy Wrede, Boyd (Brenda) Wrede, Dawn (Adam) Wright, Tammy (Mylon) Skala, Ty Wrede, Tess Wrede, Kierstyn Wallin, Emmalyn Wallin, Logan Wright, Tyler (Molly) Skala, Tiffany (Caleb) Hopkins, Trey Paul Skala, Leo Hopkins, Kathy (Joe) White, Becky Malott, Phyllis (Ron) Field, and Greg (Nancy) Wrede. Elvin loved life and lived it to the fullest. He took pride in everything he did, accomplished whatever he set out to, which was evident in the numerous awards he received, and worked hard so others did not have to. He had a sense of humor that followed him to the last days of his life, always wanting to make us smile. Through living and giving to our community, he touched the lives of many and will be missed. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, Contributions to the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club Youth Program, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Crisis Fund, or to the Davis Hospice Center would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.


