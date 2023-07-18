Gusty winds from decaying thunderstorms will impact much of
Laramie County over the next couple of hours. A peak wind gust of
62 mph was recorded at Whitaker around 654 PM. Expect winds
between 40 to 45 mph with isolated higher gusts up to 50 mph.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Carol Sue (Yates) Wright 1953-2023 Carol Sue Wright of Cheyenne passed away on July 13, 2023, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. Carol was born on July 14, 1953, in Torrington Wyoming and was raised on the family farm in Huntley. She graduated from Huntley High School in 1971 and soon after moved to Cheyenne where she met and married a young airman from Alabama on June 2, 1972. Carol and John were married for 51 years. Carol was a long-time member of The High Plains Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and all things sewing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her Husband John, sons Shain Wright of Casper and Craig Wright of Cheyenne, Grandson Johnathan Wright (Jessie) of Cheyenne, Granddaughter Andrea (Cory) of Cheyenne, and four great grandchildren: Kamden and Kaisen Stock, Juniper Williams, and Lillyauna Wright. She is also survived by her sister Barb Lebsack (Gary) of Newcastle, brother Jim Yates of Torrington and Niece Niclole Lebsack (Justin) of Cheyenne. Carol is proceeded in death by her parents Burl and Beverly Yates, and nieces Michelle and Kelly Lebsack. At Carols request, no funeral services are planned.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.