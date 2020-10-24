Deloris Wright

 

1941-2020 Deloris Wright, 79, of Cheyenne died October 13. Born in Tampa, FL, died in Millen, GA. Graveside service on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1:00p.m. - Westside Cemetery - Millen. Husband, Thomas Wright, Jr. & daughters, Shonna (Cheyenne, WY) and Alethea (Seattle, WA) may be contacted through Dwight's Funeral Home (326 Old Waynesboro Road) - Millen, GA. 478-982-1667

To plant a tree in memory of Deloris Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus