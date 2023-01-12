Daniel Patrick Yoksh 1939-2023 Daniel Patrick Yoksh, 83, of Cheyenne, died on January 10, 2023 in Cheyenne. He was born on September 2, 1939 in Lima, Peru. Dan grew up for most of his childhood in Denver, Colorado. He left Denver after high school to proudly serve in the US Navy and see the world. He served aboard the USS Yorktown and in the South Pacific on Johnston's Atoll. After serving in the Navy Dan moved To Kauai, Hawaii to work at a missile tracking station as a civilian where he met his wife Sherry. They both moved back to Denver, where he worked for Mountain Bell. He then moved to Cheyenne, WY to be co-owner of HyPlains Market with his brother Mike. Dan then worked until retirement at KGWN TV5 in Cheyenne. He was a longtime member of the Cheyenne Frontier Days, Ticket Committee and a CFD Heels member from 1995. Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years Sherry, and son Ryan (Erin). Brother John (Jeanetta) Yoksh, Mother-in-law Lillian (Fay) Myers and sister-in-law Tula (Ken) Roberge. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Dylan, and Alyssa Yoksh; Nephews: Matt (Julie) and Charles Yoksh, Mark (Alyssa) Myers, Darin Roberge; Nieces: Karen (Brad) Vale, Nellie (Eric) Hester, Aimee Roberge and Susie Yoksh. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kari, parents Elvin and Ruth Yoksh, brother Michael, sister-in-law Judy Yoksh, brother-in-law Gary Myers and nephew Joseph Yoksh. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 17th, 10a.m, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial and military honors to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. A luncheon will start at 11:30. Donations in his memory can be made to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer Crisis Fund or the Alzheimer's Association.
