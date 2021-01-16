Judith "Judy" Mary (Lenihan) Yoksh 1939-2021 Judith "Judy" Mary Yoksh, 81, of Cheyenne, died on January 11, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on October 19, 1939 in Denver, Colorado. Judy worked for Dr. William Trewartha, Warren Livestock Company and the Internal Revenue Service. She was a very active member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Womens' Golf League at the Airport Golf Course and St. Mary's Cathedral Guild. She loved to bowl, golf, read, solve word search puzzles and travel with Mike visiting family members around the country. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Michael; daughters, Karen (Brad) and Susan, and son Matthew (Julie); grandchildren, Joshua, Colton, Casey-Kyle (Leisl), McKennah Vale and Brendan and Alec Yoksh; her sister, Waynette Ross (David); sister-in-law, Gayle Lenihan; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Sherry) and John Yoksh; and nephews and nieces, Ryan (Erin) Dylan and Alyssa Yoksh, Charlie Yoksh, Brian, Megan and Brantley Ross, Michael (Kim) Rori and Kiara Lenihan. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Margaret Lenihan, son Joseph Yoksh, niece Kari Yoksh, and brother Michael Lenihan. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
