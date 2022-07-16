Michael Anthony Yoksh 1937-2022 Michael Anthony Yoksh, 84, of Cheyenne, died on July 14, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on August 15, 1937 in Denver, Colorado. Mike worked most of his life in the grocery industry, from bag boy to co-owner. He worked for IGA, National T, Dan's County Market, Food 4 Less and was a co-owner with his brother Dan of HyPlains Market. After leaving the grocery industry he worked for Albert's Telesonic as a MUZAK sales representative for SE Wyoming, Western Nebraska and NE Colorado. He also delivered the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle for several years. He was very active in the Airport Golf Course Board and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Mike was an avid golfer, bowler, card player and he also enjoyed putting model airplanes together. Mike was a huge fan of the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos, and enjoyed watching their games with friends. Mike proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mike is survived by daughter's Karen (Brad) Vale and Susan Yoksh, and son Matthew (Julie) Yoksh. His brothers Daniel (Sherry) and John Yoksh, sisters-in-law Waynette Ross and Gayle Lenihan. His also survived by six grandchildren: Joshua, Colton (Danielle), Casey-Kyle (Leisl) and McKennah Vale; Brendon and Alex (Haley) Yoksh and nieces and nephews: Ryan (Erin), Dylan, and Alyssa Yoksh; Brian, Megan and Brantley Ross; Michael (Kim), Rori and Kiara Lenihan and Charles Yoksh. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Judith, son Joseph, parents Elvin and Ruth Yoksh, niece Kari Yoksh and brothers-in-law David Ross and Michael Lenihan. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
