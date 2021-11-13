Edward Yori, Jr.

 

Edward Yori, Jr. 1938-2021 Edward Yori, Jr., 83, of Cheyenne passed away November 7, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Ed was born July 11, 1938 in Rock Springs to Edward and Dosilina Yori. He retired from the US Navy and Civil Service. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, American Legion, VFW, Elk's Lodge and Moose Lodge. He is survived by his children, Christine (Roy) White, Diane (Brian) Rogers, Joanne (Steve) Watson Theresa (Brad) Stevens and Keith (Joy) Yori; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David and Robert Yori. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Food Pantry. A Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Rock Springs. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, to view livestreaming of services or send condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Yori Jr. Edward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus