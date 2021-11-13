...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Yori Jr. Edward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Edward Yori, Jr. 1938-2021 Edward Yori, Jr., 83, of Cheyenne passed away November 7, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Ed was born July 11, 1938 in Rock Springs to Edward and Dosilina Yori. He retired from the US Navy and Civil Service. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, American Legion, VFW, Elk's Lodge and Moose Lodge. He is survived by his children, Christine (Roy) White, Diane (Brian) Rogers, Joanne (Steve) Watson Theresa (Brad) Stevens and Keith (Joy) Yori; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David and Robert Yori. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Food Pantry. A Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Rock Springs. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, to view livestreaming of services or send condolences, please visit www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Yori Jr. Edward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.