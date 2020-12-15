LARRY A. YOST
LARRY A. YOST 1945-2020 Larry Arnold Yost, 75, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 near Wheatland, Wyoming. Larry was born on Sunday, December 2, 1945 in Cheyenne, Wyoming the son of Lawrence P. and Alta Vern (Steele) Yost. Services for Larry will be held at a later day. A memorial to the Chadron State College Football Team, 1000 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 or to the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

