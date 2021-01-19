Karen Ann Young

 

1943-2021 Karen Ann Young, 77, of Cheyenne died January 16. She was born in Ponca, Nebraska March 23, 1943. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday January 25th, American Legion Auxiliary Room at 2pm. Masks are requested to be worn. Donations can be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Full obituary at www.wrcfuneral.com.

