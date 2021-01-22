Karen Ann Young 1943-2021 Karen Young, 77, of Cheyenne Wyoming died January 16th surrounded by a loving family at Davis Hospice Center. She was born March 23, 1943 in Ponca, Nebraska, daughter of Paul and Kathryn Marron. Karen attended Catholic school. She was fun loving and enjoyed dancing, playing cribbage, and Yahtzee. She was a member of the American Legion. Karen loved God, family, and all animals. Karen worked 30+ years at the State of Wyoming as a computer programmer. She took an early retirement and never looked back! Karen's greatest joy in life was being an amazing mom and grandmother. Her son Craig said, "No one will ever love me like she did". Her granddaughter Alyssa said, "Grandma's love was the most pure love I've ever felt!" She loved completely and deeply. Karen is survived by her husband and best friend, Ken Young. Daughter Tammy Young of Vancouver WA. Her son Craig Allan of Cheyenne. Her daughter Roxanne and husband Dean Klas of Camas, WA. Grandson Jeremy and Helga and great grandson Aiden Klas from Moscow ID. Grandaughter Alyssa and Lance Walker from Portland, OR. As well as her nephew Eddie and nieces Jennifer and Stacey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul Marron. Family was everything to Karen. We are so grateful for her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is forever Young. Her Family Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday January 25th at the American Legion Auxiliary Room starting at 2pm. Masks are requested to be worn. Please, no flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Animal Shelter.
