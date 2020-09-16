1940-2020 Larry Dale Young, 79, of Lingle died September 7. He is survived by his children; Andi O'Donnell, (Mike)Cheyenne, Larry jr (Chris) Ft. Collins, Renee Jelinek, (John) Cheyenne, Jeremy,(Jennifer) Denver. His second family; wife Jennifer, Lingle, Shawn, Rikki, Paige Gilbert. He left 18 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, mother Winnie Weber, Torrington and sisters; Dee Bott, Laramie, Deb Rodgers, Torrington.
