Lorin James "Jim" Younger 1953-2021 Lorin James (Jim) Younger died on Feb. 4 at home in Cheyenne with his wife and stepdaughter at his side. He was born Feb. 6, 1953 in Fort Collins to Esther Hautum Younger. He was raised in Wellington by his grandparents and later living in Cheyenne until his death. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 883rd LEM and 81st Airborne in Vietnam and Germany (1970-1972). He worked at Cheyenne Regional Hospital for 22 years retiring in 2017. He met his wife Sharon Buster at the hospital and married May 23, 2003. He enjoyed riding his horses and being with his family and friends. He would help anyone needing it. He is survived by his wife, brother Rick Bengston, sisters Shirley Younger, Rachel Church, Jeannette Smith and Betty Bengston, stepchildren Brian and Jenny and stepgrandson, many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Esther Younger Bengston and Nelson Cole, grandparents George and Otillie Hautum, daughter Tiffany Nicole, sisters Sharon Hornby, Dorothy Bengston and Mary Bengston. Services will be held at Cheyenne National Cemetery on February 25th at 9:00 am
