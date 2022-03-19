Sherry Lynn Yundt 1947-2022 Sherry Lynn Yundt passed away on March 2nd, 2022, at the age of 75 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents Margie and Lewis Hall, her brother, Charles Hall, her sister Elizabeth Lambert, and her son Chris Melko. She is survived by her sister, Rosetta Stroud; her sons, Steve R. Melko and Tim A. Melko; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Sherry was born on February 19th, 1947, in the small town of Hollis, OK. She was a kind, gentle, and caring woman whose good ole' country charm was just as warm as her smile. As a child, she was a bit of a tomboy and found excitement in exploring her world and learning new things. She enjoyed reading romance novels, listening to music, playing games, and socializing with friends and family while dining in her favorite restaurants. She would have wanted you to know that her favorite color was blue, favorite food was coconut shrimp, and favorite pastime was playing games. Her life as a 15-year-old military spouse meant spending a lot of time away from her family and hometown of Altus, Oklahoma, a massive and life altering change that gave her the opportunity to live in multiple states and experience a great deal of what life had to offer in America through the late 60's, 70's, & early 80's. She was always there for her family through thick and thin, in the wake of every deployment, every re-location, and every major event in the lives of her first husband Ed Melko and three boys, Steve, Chris, and Tim. In early 1982, her life changed once again as her son Steve enlisted in the US Air Force and she and Ed went their separate ways. As a strong, independent, single mother, she immediately began working for Toys "R" Us. She loved both working and playing with her TRU crew. They did everything together including bowling, softball, camping and having fun at Lake Thunderbird State Park. During the fall of 1983 at an event at Thunderbird and in typical Oklahoma fashion, a tornado evacuation of the lake led her to offer shelter to those displaced. As fate would have it, this is how she found her second husband Eric Yundt and eventually led to her meeting her best friend in the world, Linda Stanford. In 1990, the "Sherics" moved to Plano, Texas, which brought them closer to relatives on both sides of the family. The next few decades were full of fun, love, and excitement as the Sherics navigated their way through all the complexities life had to offer. In the spring of 2007, with her sons Chris and Tim having left the nest, she and Eric said their good-byes and once again she began walking the path of a single mom. In 2008, she moved to Del City, OK, where she spent her remaining years living with her sister, Rosetta Stroud, and her 18-year-old companion and lap dog, Jazzy.
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Yundt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.