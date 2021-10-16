Vincent Byron Zakis 1993-2021 Vincent Byron Zakis, 28, of Cheyenne, died on October 13, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on January 21, 1993 in Cheyenne. Vincent was a king of men. His brightness and kindness touched so many people in such a short time. He was never afraid to be fully himself and to embrace all of life to its fullest. At a young age he was a quarterback for the Johnson Jr. High football team, but was not ashamed to also join a jump roping team! He could master everything set in front of him from every Dance Dance Revolution song or the advanced levels in Rock band. A vibrant and color renaissance man who made everyone laugh. Vincent was also into speed cubing for a time and could solve a lot of them in less than 1:20. He was a whiz at mathematics and studied music and chemical engineering in college. He was an actor from a young age with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and also toured with the world class Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps. He graduated from East High school in 2011, and graduated from LCCC, as well as attending the University of Wyoming. He was also a member of the East high marching band and the Western Thunder marching band. Vincent is survived by his mother, Cathie Chadwick (Terry); father, Steve Zakis (Sheri); and siblings, Vanessa Cassat, Samantha Townsend (Spencer), Nicholas Chadwick, and Megan Wilson (David); as well as many blended family members. Vince was a fun loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephew, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides; and his uncle Vincent Zakis. Services will be Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., at The Atlas Theatre. Please feel free to wear your tie dye, flannel, Melodrama, or Troopers attire. Those who wish to contribute in Vince's memory in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://gofund.me/204af7b1 or Meridian Trust, 1602 Prairie Ave, Cheyenne, WY, 82009- To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com