Anita Mae Zecha

 

1937-2021 Anita Mae Zecha, 84, of Cheyenne died December 10. Anita was born May 24, 1937 in Tyndall, South Dakota. Vigil for the deceased was on Wednesday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Cathedral. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Zecha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

